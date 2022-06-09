Barendrechts Dagblad | Where should a coffee maker be placed in the kitchen?

While most kitchens were once very functionally furnished, today they are becoming more and more luxurious. And of course, that includes a beautiful and inventive coffee maker, or even an entire coffee corner. The only question that remains is, where exactly do you place such a coffee machine? Opinions are sometimes divided on this, but that’s not a bad thing at all. It also depends on how your kitchen and the rest of your home is furnished. Either way, take a look below for a number of handy tips on where you can place a coffee machine in your kitchen.

Tips for coffee machines in the kitchen

Because most people love a good cup of coffee and like to start the day with it, the coffee machine plays an important role in every household. This is why we see more and more that beautiful and modern coffee corners are made, or that a brand new De’Longhi, Philips or Siemens coffee machine very well integrated into the rest of the kitchen decoration. Would you like to do something similar yourself? So take a look at the tips below.

Choose a convenient location

Choosing a convenient location is one of the first things to do. Pick a place where you have space that kids might not be able to reach, and where you can store other coffee-related attributes. So a coffee maker doesn’t take up too much space if you don’t have one. Of course, it’s even better if it also fits well with the rest of the kitchen.

Opt for a coffee corner

We just talked about it, but a coffee corner is completely hot. If you have space on your kitchen counter or, for example, next to other appliances in a modern kitchen, it will look very elegant. For example, if you have a niche in or near the kitchen wall, this can also be the perfect spot for a modest coffee nook. It also looks very comfortable.

Take a trolley

Something we are seeing more and more often in many kitchens is the use of a trolley to place a coffee machine. A serving cart comes in handy when you’re out of space on your counter. In addition, there are still two shelves below so you can easily store all sorts of other things such as cups, saucers, sugar and milk without taking up more space.

Take a place with plenty of storage space

If you take it seriously and have all sorts of accessories with your coffee machine, lots of storage space is nice. In this case, a good option is to choose a place that is, for example, directly above a number of cupboards. This way you can store everything that belongs in your coffee corner. The good thing about this is that your coffee is always tidy and won’t quickly become a mess.

To be inspired

Before choosing a place to install your coffee maker, it is not wrong to get as much inspiration as possible beforehand. Look online, visit places like pinterest and see how others do it. Chances are you will receive useful ideas that you can immediately apply in your own kitchen and with your own coffee machine.

Also look outside the kitchen

A coffee maker in the kitchen is often the most practical. However, no one is bound by this. Therefore, depending on the layout of your home, it is worth looking at other places as well. Especially if you have more space there, it’s often a good idea to move a coffee machine to another location. As long as it’s a place that suits you too.

Sleek and symmetrical

If you have a long kitchen wall, it might be a good idea to keep the sides open. This allows you to store extra items, but it’s also ideal for integrating your coffee corner into your kitchen in a natural way. In addition, such a symmetrical place for coffee looks very stylish and fits perfectly into most modern kitchens.

keep it small

This is especially good advice if you are limited in space. In this case, you would do well to choose a compact coffee maker. It doesn’t need to take up much space in the kitchen if you don’t want it or don’t have that space. Thus, in case of lack of space, opt for small appliances and practical storage, or use your creativity and move the coffee to another place in the house, such as near a dining area for example.

On the kitchen counter

This one speaks for itself, of course, but most people still only have a coffee machine on the counter. This is convenient as it gives you easy access to coffee and quick access to the rest of your kitchen. The counter is also a place where there is usually a lot of space that is not immediately used, which makes it ideal for storing coffee makers of different sizes.

