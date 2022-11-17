The municipality is looking for members for the visual arts committee

Alsmeer – Aalsmeer’s board of directors has an independent advisory body for the visual arts in the public space: the Advisory Board for the Visual Arts. At the request of the Council, the latter gives its opinion on the realization of (new) works of art in the public space and on other questions relating to the field of the visual arts. The committee consists of at least three members and is supported by civil servants. The appointment is for three years, with an average of three meetings per year.

Tasks

Committee members evaluate and monitor the quality of artistic projects and artistic programming. They advise on the realization of works of art in the public space, municipal art acquisitions, removals, maintenance and, on request, on policy issues in the field of art in the public space. The committee’s recommendations are not binding.

At the basis of art in the public space are the social and spatial challenges and the resulting opportunities. In the years to come, the municipality wishes to associate new artistic missions with initiatives and developments in the various fields (social, economic and spatial). She wishes to involve the actors and the inhabitants in the exploration and the elaboration of the themes of the art commissions. In addition, the municipality wants to rethink the percentage scheme for art in public space.

The municipality expects committee members to have expertise in the field of visual arts, to have a local or regional network in the art world, to have a broad vision of art and culture, that they are involved in what is happening in the municipality and that they can work as a team. For more information or an application (with motivation), please contact Theo Tegelaers via [email protected] or write a motivation letter with CV before December 6 to PO Box 253, 1430 AG Aalsmeer.