James Webb captures a newborn star-shaped celestial hourglass | Science

The American space agency NASA has released another beautiful image of the universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The image shows an hourglass of orange and blue substances being released by a newly formed star in the center.

The colored clouds are only visible in infrared light and have never been seen before. The James Webb Telescope made this possible with its infrared camera, NASA and European space agency ESA reported on Wednesday.

The young star L1527 itself is pictured in darkness behind a spinning disk of gas at the neck of the hourglass. Above and below, starlight shoots outward, illuminating the hourglass-shaped clouds.

The star is only 100,000 years old, according to NASA. By cosmic standards, the star is just a baby in terms of age. The newborn celestial body is not yet able to generate its own energy.

According to NASA, the image of the star offers a glimpse of what our early sun and solar system looked like. The star is about 430 light-years from Earth and sits in a nursery of hundreds of other newly formed stars.

The James Webb Telescope is the most powerful space telescope ever and has been scanning the universe since July. In recent months, this has already resulted in many unique images taken from space.

