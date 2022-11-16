Fruit growers Neighbors want more room in housing policy for migrant workers

Nurserymen and arborists are pleased that the municipality of Buren in Gelderland is working on a clear accommodation policy. This should put an end to many practices of tolerance, such as the transformation of rooms into dwellings.

Buren developed a draft policy framework for the housing of migrant workers and presented it to the parties concerned. Producers fear additional costs for permits and administrative burdens, for example. They have recently been imposed a housing tax for the employees they house.

Permanent employees in companies

The Dutch fruit growers’ organization (NFO) is pleased that permanent housing in agricultural companies will soon be possible in Buren. The organization stresses that a ban on building units does not help achieve semi-permanent housing. The ONF also advocates mixed forms of accommodation on the farm. They employ more and more permanent employees and harvesters.

It should also be possible for companies to work together. A soft and high-end fruit company with different work peaks can achieve permanent housing together. The rules of the draft policy framework for the accommodation of migrant workers do not yet allow staff to sleep and live with another company.

Don’t lag behind neighboring towns

During an information evening at the town hall on Wednesday 15 November, fruit grower Bert de Haan from Kerk-Avezaath criticized the municipality. On behalf of NFO, he said he regretted that the municipality had not discussed recent plans with the fruit growers. He had intensive talks with the then mayor on housing policy four years ago and is surprised ‘there is now suddenly a piece lying around’. Buren threatens to be behind the surrounding municipalities with a maximum of 50 beds (at companies). He also disapproved of the introduction of council tax in Buren, as the commune also differs from neighboring communes in this respect.

Kees Pleisier, director of the migrant worker housing process at the province of Gelderland, points out that municipalities work together as much as possible to share knowledge, costs and capacities. He called a tourist tax for migrant workers reasonable. “It’s a limited fee for the use of the infrastructure, which they also use.”

More Custom Producers

Alderman Martine de Bas of the municipality of Buren has already indicated that she is open to new consultations on the development of housing rules. “The NFO is involved and I think we are having the right conversation at the moment. I can reassure you about the cooperation with the other municipalities. We will connect. If we don’t, then everything that is wrong will happen to us. And about that number of a maximum of 50 in the farms. It’s debatable, I agree. You’re all advocating for more customization, that’s clear.

Producers also find the rules too strict on other points. The fact that companies are only authorized to house staff working within the municipality limits companies with establishments in different regional municipalities.

Another Labor Peak Nursery

The nurseries have a different work peak from October to June and are therefore difficult to meet during a short stay. The ONF and the tree nursery organization Tree Center Opheusden argue that in addition to the quality label Stichting Normering Flexwonen (SNF), the Agrarisch Keurmerk Flexwonen should also be recognized as a basic standard.

The municipality of Buren is working with the surrounding municipalities for the new policy. It is being investigated whether larger residential locations could also be a solution. Initially, Buren will not opt ​​for larger residential locations, but will consider whether an exception is necessary.