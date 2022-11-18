Grumpy on plans to extend paid parking: “It’s already a crisis and then it will be added”

It will soon no longer be possible to park your car for free in the New West or Southeast areas of Amsterdam. The city council wants to significantly expand paid parking in these areas. According to Alderman Van der Horst, parking pressure and the associated nuisance will decrease accordingly, but residents are skeptical.

paid – NH News

“No”, answers a resident of Nieuw-West, where parking is still free. “It costs a lot of money and people don’t have any money already.” A motorist says she finds it annoying, although she understands it will free up more parking spaces. “Anyway, you already pay everywhere in Amsterdam and now you have to pay for that too?” In Zuidoost and Nieuw-West, the area is considerably enlarged to reduce parking pressure. In the current situation, ninety percent of the parking spaces in these areas would be occupied. When the new plans come into force, an hourly rate of 1.60 euros will be charged in these areas.

The plans were discussed today in the mobility committee and could count on criticism from DENK, who fears inequalities in mobility. “We are dealing with neighborhoods like De Eendracht, which have been waiting for a bus line for years,” says council member Süleyman Koyuncu. “Because of the huge tax increases, it is precisely those people who depend on a car who are taxed more.” The responsible alderman Melanie van der Horst (Traffic and Transport) believes that it is important in vulnerable neighborhoods that cars do not occupy the most space. “And that it will become safer. Also by reducing the pressure on public space.” “It’s already a crisis, and then it will be added too,” replies the motorist from Nieuw-West. All new parking plans are expected to bring €35.7 million per year to the municipality.

“At a certain moment there is no longer room for everything and for everyone” melanie van der horst – alderman

“I understand very well that it comes out on top,” said the alderman. “But it is precisely to ensure that the nuisance for local residents ends up decreasing and that we can regulate public space. Because it is more and more frequented, there will also be more construction there. low, and at some point there will be no more space for We want to continue to offer space there for local residents, for whom it is planned to park. Residents of Nieuw-West and Zuidoost can leave comments until January 20. The plans will then be presented to the council. The extensions are expected to take effect at the end of 2024.