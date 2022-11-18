Pets emit at least 50% less CO2 if you give them dry food | Science

Dog and cat owners can significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets by feeding them dry foods such as kibble instead of foods with higher water content. This is evident from a Brazilian research which was released on Friday.

A 10 kilo dog eats an average of 534 calories per day and emits about 828 kilos of CO2 per year on a dry diet. A dog on a so-called wet diet emits up to 6,541 kilos of CO2 per year. It’s almost seven times more.

More and more people around the world have dogs or cats at home. For example, the United States currently has approximately 76.8 million dogs and 58.4 million cats. Research shows how owners can feed their pets more sustainably while providing them with adequate nutrients and calories.

Scientists looked at 816 dog diets and 320 cat diets in Brazil. They compared all kinds of foods, from croquettes and biscuits to meat dishes and foods that the owners had prepared themselves. They tested the nutritional value of the feed and its environmental impact.

Wet diets for cats and dogs have the greatest impact on the environment, especially compared to dry diets. Homemade diets tend to have a moderate environmental impact, although water consumption for homemade foods is similar to dry diets.

The researchers are delighted. “We’ve found a new way for people to help reduce carbon emissions,” they write.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”