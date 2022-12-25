The Menu – Cinema Journal

In this savory horror satire from the director of Succession Chef Ralph Fiennes has sardonic surprises in store for a group of super-rich.

They can only reach the island by boat. Brand new couple Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) have been chosen to dine with a very exclusive group of people at the secluded Michelin-starred restaurant of mysterious chef Slowin (Ralph Fiennes).

Tyler is thrilled with the trip: as a fan of cooking shows, it’s his cooking climax. But Margot sees a lot of nonsense happening on the remote island where the restaurant is located. The staff slavishly bend to Slowin’s whims, leaving the island without a boat is impossible and the hostess knows a little too much about all the guests.

With sardonic pleasure The menu then ridicule the sectarian aspect of starred restaurants, chefs and pretentious diners. From the rising star of action cinema to the slightly too fanatical food critic. Stereotypes are everywhere, but they’re in good hands with director Mark Mylod. He is best known as the creator of the hit HBO series Succession (2018-21), another production that spins the super-rich with sardonic delight. Mylod has adopted the phlegmatic style characteristic of this series to The menu and it pays off in a wonderfully big, funny, dark cooking show that pokes fun at the very rich.

The satire is less sharp than in Succession, but is kept afloat by a stellar cast in top form. Fiennes, who is often at his best when allowed to go too far (see for example his roles in In Brugge2008, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014), can show its most satanic side. While all of Slowin’s guests accept his mad caprices out of admiration, Taylor-Joy’s Margot forms a pleasant counterweight. She’s not quite what she seems either, and in this world she’s the outsider who constantly defies the rules. Taylor-Joy’s acting duels with Fiennes are a culinary treat in themselves. Hoult, meanwhile, has a grateful supporting role as the comedic bastard.

By the third act, the film runs out of steam, but that doesn’t take away from the savory fun, as Mylod dares to turn it pleasantly audacious. The menu is delicious horror satire, best consumed with a generous grain of expensive sea salt. like a movie none gastronomy, but rather a delicious seasoned steak with fries. And let’s be honest: sometimes it’s so much better than all those pretentious liflafjes.