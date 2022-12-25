Friday (November 25) a real cracker is scheduled in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar. England – United States is a duel of great historical significance. The match can be seen live on NPO 1 and from live broadcast via Gids.tv.

monster victory

The English have made an excellent start to the FIFA World Cup, where they hope to score high. On Monday (November 21), Iran were eliminated 6-2 in a very entertaining game. The goals were scored by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (2x), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Can England also beat the United States?

Summary and Highlights England – United States

Disappointing draw

In a group with England, Iran and Wales, the United States will aim for second place. These ambitions were somewhat shaken on Monday due to the disappointing draw against Wales (1-1). The Americans took the lead through Timothy Weah – the son of soccer legend George Weah – but a foul from Walker Zimmerman gave Wales a penalty, which was netted by Gareth Bale.

The England v USA match will be broadcast live on NPO 1 on Friday 25 November at 8pm. Preview on NPO 1 starts at 7:20 p.m.