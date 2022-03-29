The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Saturday evening









© Provided by GPblog NL



After the Saturday sprint races which were the first on the calendar in 2021, Formula 1 seems to want to organize a Grand Prix on Saturday in 2023. According to F1 journalist Joe Saward, this would be the Las Vegas Grand Prix, to be announced soon†

Grand Prix on Saturday

Formula 1 has been working for years to expand the sport in the United States. The United States Grand Prix in Texas has been on the calendar since 2012. This year the Miami GP will be added and the third race will most likely take place on the streets of Las Vegas.

Late Saward his website know that the race will most likely take place in the evening of November 25, 2023. “If you look at this, you will see that it falls on a Saturday. The day after ‘Black Friday’ and the first day of the Christmas shopping season. According to Saward, Saturday night was chosen on purpose, as many Americans sit in front of the television then. In Europe, the race is visible on Sunday morning and in Asia in the afternoon.

No promoter in Las Vegas

Saward manages to bring another news about the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the race will not have a local promoter. Instead, Formula 1 itself will organize the race in close cooperation with the city. As a result, no promotion fees are paid, but all revenue will go directly to the F1 greenhouse.