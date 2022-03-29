KNVB to write letter in response to Van Gaal’s statements









© Provided by Football Zone



The KNVB had to write a letter in response to Louis van Gaal’s statements on Qatar. Where General Secretary Gijs de Jong talks about an answer to questions from the Qatari Football Association, writes The Telegraph that it is a letter addressed to FIFA and the organizing committee of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This meant that Van Gaal’s statements had to be “interpreted”.

Van Gaal spoke loudly for the first time about the World Cup in Qatar last week. “I think it’s ridiculous that people say football needs to be developed there. They think you’re doing that by having a tournament, but that’s bullshit. It’s all about the money and business interests that matter,” Van Gaal said last Monday. In the press conference before the friendly against Denmark, he went the extra mile when the comparison was drawn with the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

“You just have to look at the population of Qatar and compare it with the population of, say, America. Then you know enough. That’s bullshit,” Van Gaal said. The national coach was also asked about Qatar on Monday during the press conference for the friendly against Germany. I said. I think of everything. I answered the same question with the same answer in the past. It’s been a while and you shouldn’t repeat yourself. I don’t want to say too much now, because others organizations must do so.

“What’s the point of letting a coach say what he thinks. There’s been a lot of nonsense I said. The tactic was that I didn’t want to say much more because it hurts the attitude of the Dutch and the way they want to solve the problem. Now we have to write another letter to the organization and they have to keep me and them together. It’s politics. Now I say way too much, but I’m right,” said Van Gaal. The Telegraph and the General Journal now write that this is a “note” for Qatar.

“They (the Qatari football association, editor’s note) sent us questions in response to Louis’ statements,” De Jong said in a statement. General Journal† “We answered that. It’s not much more exciting. Not only are we going to the draw and the FIFA Congress this week, but we are also going to look at the living conditions of the employees who work in our hotel. We are involved in various projects that contribute concretely to the development and improvement of living conditions. It has an effect, fortunately. The independent international union also confirms this: nowhere in the Middle East has there been so much progress in this area in recent years as in Qatar.

De Jong says he’s not shocked by Van Gaal’s statements. “Louis is Louis, everyone knows it, and he can say what he wants. The same goes for the players”, explains the general secretary of the KNVB. He doesn’t expect problems in Doha – where the World Cup draw will take place on Friday. “No, it’s not. We talk about everything, including that. We will also explain that it’s part of Dutch culture: leading a sharp debate, with sometimes very strong points of view, with a spirit open. It’s our way of talking, and Louis is clearly a representative of that.”