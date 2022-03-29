Kloetinge takes the lead after a sevenfold with Dano Lourens in the lead

Kloetinge were the stronger team from the start and looked to be in the lead after 12 minutes. Lourens was put alone in front of goalkeeper Tim Elkhuizen with a through ball, but he barely managed to save. After half an hour of play, it was touched for the young striker. Reguillo Vandepitte shot and hit the post, after which Lourens was the most alert and scored the first goal. Less than a minute later the ball was back in the net, and again the goal came from a rebound. Lourens takes a free kick on goal, the goalkeeper manages to turn around, but the ball arrives at the feet of Klaas van Hecke. The defender didn’t hesitate and fired; 2-0.

The home side extended their lead before half-time. Again, Lourens was important. He put on good pressure and captured the ball in his own half, after which he rushed towards the enemy goal with De Rijke. Lourens gave up and De Rijke fired from the far corner. For example, Kloetinge seemed to have decided the game in the first half, but in the 42nd minute it was 3-1. Sanzio Dieterich drew close for RVVH.

Goal-rich final phase



In the first phase after the break, Kloetinge struggled more with the visitors. RVVH put on good pressure and Kloetinge only sporadically managed to come out of it. In the 71st minute, Van Hecke made an attempt from long range, but his shot bounced downfield via the bottom of the bar. Ten minutes later, the best goal of the evening came. Lourens, who else, put the ball over the keeper from the back line and made it 4-1 on the scoreboard. With this, the resistance of the RVVH was finally broken and Kloetinge would go even further.

Five minutes from the end, substitute Tim de Winter, cold on the pitch, was also allowed to share the party. He was hit by Vandepitte with a deep pass and made no mistake face to face with the goalkeeper. Anyone who thought Kloeting’s training had been turned off was disappointed; in the 88th minute it was 6-1 via Thomas de Rijke, who kicked a ball through the keeper. In stoppage time, it even became 7-1. Lourens was knocked out in the penalty area, went behind the ball himself and shot clean, completing his hat-trick and scoring his 15th goal of the season.