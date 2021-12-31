The largest James Bond collection to visit now

The largest James Bond collection for cars, gadgets, accessories and more. Accessible to the public in a museum.

Next year, James Bond will blow out 60 candles. In 2022, it will be 60 years since the first Bond film was released. It was Dr. Non in 1962. To celebrate, the prestigious Peterson Museum in the United States, in collaboration with EON Productions and The Ian Fleming Foundation, designed a special exhibit. Namely Bond in Motion.

This exhibition is unique. Never before have so many James Bond items been collected on a large scale than one large collection in the United States. From cars used in the film to helicopters, snowmobiles and all kinds of gadgets. A superb collection for any James Bond fan to take a closer look at.

This Petersen Automobile Museum is located in Los Angeles. A great place to combine with a vacation on America’s West Coast. Due to its well-known design, the museum is an icon in the American city. So impossible to miss. And in any case, the museum is worth the detour. Whether or not there is a Bond exhibition. Fortunately, 2022 still has a full year to go. So you have plenty of time to plan a trip.