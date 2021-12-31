FOM asks DutchGP organization to think about entertainment for other GPs

For a long time it was not known if the Dutch Grand Prix could take place this season due to the vicissitudes of the crown, but in the end, 70,000 fans were even allowed to make it to the Zandvoort circuit every day. It was a big party on and around the circuit and FOM saw it too. Formula One Group has therefore asked the GP of the Netherlands to think in terms of entertainment to the other GPs.

In fact, ‘The Ultimate Race Festival’ should have taken place during the Dutch GP this year, but due to government restrictions it turned out to be impossible. With the festival, the organizers want to make the weekend more than Formula 1. So there is a lot of show next to the track, for example in the form of DJs and well-known artists.

read more “Perez can do more damage in Hamilton than Bottas in Verstappen”

This General Journal writes that Zandvoort “impressed this year even without this festival”. The management of F1 has therefore also submitted a request to the organization of the GP of the Netherlands to think about the animation of other competitions. “In the field of mobility – Zandvoort claims to be the greenest Grand Prix on the calendar – other promoters are also interested in Dutch knowledge.”

Grands Prix with few public

In 2022, the festival will in any case make its debut in Zandvoort. The party will then be even bigger, since no less than 105,000 visitors are welcomed per day. How is it different on weekends in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, for example? The royal class of motorsport only rides on these circuits because it brings a lot of money in the drawer.

read more Red Bull not at sea with Taffin: the chief engine closes the door of F1 behind him Honda hopes for three more wins: “We have to do well there”

Circuit director Robert van Overdijk gives his opinion on this: “It’s not for us to think about it a lot. Formula 1 will have its reasons to race where it races. We wanted to set a new standard for ourselves, and we believe our race will make a difference in Formula. 1 as a whole. “”concludes the CEO.