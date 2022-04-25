The King and Prince Harry cheer as friendly opponents in wheelchair basketball final | Invictus Games 2022 (HC)

Invictus GamesPrince Harry and King Willem-Alexander watched the wheelchair basketball final together this afternoon on the final day of the Invictus Games in The Hague. The two chatted a bit, but were also friendly adversaries: after all, the battle was about the Netherlands versus the United States.

King Willem-Alexander therefore clapped a little more enthusiastically for the Netherlands, Harry did the same for the country where he lives today. Unfortunately for the king, Harry had only to rejoice: the final score was 51 points for the United States against 9 for the Netherlands.

Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. © VRPress



The men didn’t sit still during the public warm-up and DI-RECT performance. Prince Harry watched the cat out of the tree for a moment, but soon saw that Willem-Alexander, Princess Margriet and Prince Pieter-Christiaan were clapping, singing and advancing happily. So the prince could not stay behind. During half-time, he also took the time to give the Dutch team members a hug.

“I’m very proud,” King said of the Dutch basketball team that made it to the final. ,,But I’m especially proud of all those people who don’t have it easy. Who served the country, helped people, got injured and got back on track with sport.

Prince Harry then presented the medals to the winning team. © ANP / Alamy Limited



Harry was also taken in tow at the pre-match reception: the prince had never posed for the press at the sporting event before, but King Willem-Alexander brought him to this point. Prince Harry then presented the medals to the winning team. King Willem-Alexander, Princess Margriet, Prince Pieter-Christiaan and Prince Maurits’ son Lucas van Lippe-Biesterfeld, who is in the army, also visited the winning teams.

© VRPress



