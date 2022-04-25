The American Football Association will pay women the same as men

“US Soccer believes that a single compensation structure is the best way forward for the sport in the United States,” the union said in a statement.

The association also wants to make efforts to equalize prize money at World Cups. In the 2019 Women’s World Cup, countries handed out over €25 million, men received over €338 million in prize money a year earlier.

The national teams’ current employment contracts expire at the end of this year and negotiations are currently underway.

Fight for equal pay



American soccer star Megan Rapinoe has been fighting for equal pay for men and women for years. “I am neither respected nor ignored because I am a woman,” Rapinoe said earlier this year. “And they told me that I don’t earn more because I’m a woman. For every trophy we win, and there are many, for every win, for every game, we get less.

Rapinoe, who became world champion in 2015 and 2019 with ‘Team USA’, is an outspoken activist who, in addition to fighting for equal pay, is also fully committed to the LGBTI movement.

President Joe Biden has consistently said his administration is committed to ensuring equal pay for men and women. “It’s about justice, it’s about fairness, it’s about living our values,” Biden said. His wife Jill on Equal Pay Day: “Doing the same job means getting paid the same, no matter who does the job,” the first lady said.