In this care center in Zierikzee, all residents will soon be able to walk freely in their “streets”

Sensors and alarm systems are essential, because no one wants residents to go out accidentally. It’s also exciting for the staff, says occupational therapist Sarah Remijn, who has just completed the course. “We mainly learn how and what alarms are issued and who will be responsible for them.”

Remijn noticed during the course that employees were worried about customer safety, precisely because people with different disabilities were traveling together. “I think this new way of working will take some time for the adaptability of employees. I also find it exciting, but at the same time the concept of ‘freedom unless’ is a beautiful and new facet of healthcare. , I think. “

Zierik7 should have been operational now, but construction was delayed because the contractor went bankrupt. According to Mariman, this resulted in a major financial setback for Allévo. “It caused a lot of extra costs, because we weren’t insured for everything. Very unpleasant for the organization, because the money has to go to health care.”

This week the furniture for Zierik7 will arrive and May 24th is the big day; then the 120 residents of Cornelia move into their new home. Cornelia then becomes a reception center for Ukrainian refugees.

Mariman would like to see them soon be able to participate in daytime activities in Zierik7, for example cooking or walking with the locals.

