The James Webb Space Telescope also takes a “close look”: first photo of Jupiter

Fri. Jul 15th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Nikkei: Nikon to stop developing DSLR cameras Nikkei: Nikon to stop developing DSLR cameras 1 min read

Nikkei: Nikon to stop developing DSLR cameras

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 103
Here it is: the first color photo of the new James Webb Space Telescope Here it is: the first color photo of the new James Webb Space Telescope 2 min read

Here it is: the first color photo of the new James Webb Space Telescope

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 100
Apps of the week: Exercising at home with a disability | NOW Apps of the week: Exercising at home with a disability | NOW 3 min read

Apps of the week: Exercising at home with a disability | NOW

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 99
Rockstar is phasing out Red Dead Online support Rockstar is phasing out Red Dead Online support 1 min read

Rockstar is phasing out Red Dead Online support

Maggie Benson 5 days ago 115
we will see these cosmic crown jewels on tuesday we will see these cosmic crown jewels on tuesday 2 min read

we will see these cosmic crown jewels on tuesday

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 121
Why did the T. Rex have short arms? A new dinosaur revives the debate Why did the T. Rex have short arms? A new dinosaur revives the debate 3 min read

Why did the T. Rex have short arms? A new dinosaur revives the debate

Maggie Benson 7 days ago 107

You may have missed

Finally we know more about ads on Netflix Finally we know more about ads on Netflix 1 min read

Finally we know more about ads on Netflix

Maggie Benson 6 hours ago 53
“Lack of trust in science is a problem for healthcare innovation” “Lack of trust in science is a problem for healthcare innovation” 2 min read

“Lack of trust in science is a problem for healthcare innovation”

Phil Schwartz 6 hours ago 54
Marquez begins rehabilitation after left arm surgery | sport Marquez begins rehabilitation after left arm surgery | sport 3 min read

Marquez begins rehabilitation after left arm surgery | sport

Queenie Bell 6 hours ago 46
The James Webb Space Telescope also takes a "close look": first photo of Jupiter The James Webb Space Telescope also takes a “close look”: first photo of Jupiter 2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope also takes a “close look”: first photo of Jupiter

Maggie Benson 6 hours ago 56