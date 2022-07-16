In short With the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple is redesigning its thinnest laptop for the first time in years. It looks less special, but feels nicer, and offers a few useful gadgets that were already on the 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros last year: a magnetic charging connection, an improved 1080p webcam, and a bigger screen. top where the menu bar fits nicely. Unfortunately, the MacBook Air still doesn’t let you use more than one external display. The new M2 processor is faster in short computing tasks than the previous model’s M1, but under longer loads the performance gains evaporate as the laptop is passively cooled. Battery life is still above average. The 2022 MacBook Air seems like such a successful update, but it’s very expensive, even when you compare it to laptops in Apple’s own lineup. The base model also has a very sparse memory configuration.

When Steve Jobs pulled the very first MacBook Air out of an envelope at Macworld 2008 drawn, Apple’s thinnest laptop was primarily one of “form over function”. The usual DVD player of the time was missing and the ultra low voltagethe processor was slow. Plus, Apple’s designers – led by Jony Ive, who was known for emphasizing thinness above all else – had gone to great lengths to make it even thinner than it already was. The case has been tapered towards the sides to make the bezel narrower. There was no room for doors; they were behind some sort of folding door. With the second model, the brand moved on to the characteristic wedge-shaped case with a slightly wider side for the ports on the back, and a millimeter-thick edge of viciously sharp aluminum.

The MacBook Air design had its literally and figuratively impractical sides and was so widely adopted that the design has even become somewhat jaded over the years. In 2022, a laptop less than 2 centimeters thick is almost more common than a thicker one. Apple’s design philosophy, meanwhile, has tilted since I set up shop three years ago. began. This was already seen last year at MacBook Pro 14″ and 16″with their significantly thicker, no-frills design.

Summer 2022 will now also give the MacBook Air a practical makeover, with which Apple’s thinnest laptop loses some of its visual flair. Both the base and the display cover are of equal thickness and do not taper towards the edges, making the laptop appear thicker than the older model. It is only an appearance; with a thickness of up to 1.13 instead of 1.61 cm at the thickest point, the Macbook Air M2 definitely skinny. The new model also features the new Apple M2 processor, the successor to the revolutionary M1the one with the Outgoing MacBook Air has been presented. The manufacturer promises even more computing power in combination with the same battery life, which is very long and completely silent, as it is passively cooled. Apparently, all this can cost quite a bit. The new MacBook Air costs hundreds of dollars more than the older model when it launched. If it is nevertheless worth it, you can read about it in this review.