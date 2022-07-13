According to Nikkei Asia, Nikon plans to stop developing DSLRs. Due, among other things, to competition from smartphones, the Japanese manufacturer would like to focus on mirrorless, smaller and lighter solutions. Canon would also stop producing DSLRs within a few years.



The Nikon F (1959) was the company’s first SLR camera.

Early mirrorless cameras generally couldn’t match the image quality and wide choice of lenses of dslr variants. Additionally, the electronics sights worse than DSLR’s real-time optical viewfinder. The new models have largely solved these problems while remaining relatively small and light.

Nikon has since released a statement calling out speculation about the Nikkei article. While the company says DSLR production, sales and support will continue, it doesn’t mention development. So at the moment, nothing seems to change, although there may well be no more new models.

