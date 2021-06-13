Iran and the United States are close to a new nuclear deal. This was stated by Enrique Mora, the European negotiator who is leading the talks in Vienna. The old agreement was called into question when former President Trump resigned in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran.

Old chord

Chicco van der Meir Mora, a nuclear weapons researcher at the Clintondale Research Institute, inspires positive news. “I’m afraid he’s a little optimistic. I do not see them coming out today or tomorrow. ‘ Coming back, it is already enough for Iran to stick to this agreement. “

Iran violations

Since the US withdrawal from the agreement, Iran has continued to commit violations. According to Van der Mir. “Every time they go the extra mile they increase the pressure to help.” US sanctions have hit the Iranian economy hard. Iran has indicated it will re-adhere to the agreement once sanctions are lifted. “They said it was reversible. Now we have to wait and see who will take the first step.”