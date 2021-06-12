The G7, a group of seven rich industrialized nations, supports a new global plan to help poor countries build a variety of infrastructure. According to the White House, this is an attempt to challenge China’s belt and road initiative, which has seen Chinese gains influence in many developing countries and emerging economies since 2013.

The G7 and its allies, including the United States, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, aim to raise funds and find investors in various projects in the fields of climate, health, digital technology and gender equality.

But it is not yet clear to what extent that will be involved. Evidence from the Bloomberg News Agency, for example, indicated that Germany had not yet supported the initiative. This is because, according to Germany, other similar efforts already exist. Germany also does not want to talk about size yet.

China

“It’s not just about confronting or taking over China,” said a senior U.S. government official. “But so far we have not provided a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.”

For the United States, blocking China from multiple conflicts was a key topic at the G7 summit in Cornwall. It has also been revealed that Biden has asked other G7 countries to take a stand against forced labor in China. China itself is not a member of the influential country club.