Ben von Burton, CEO of the Royal Dutch Shell. Reuters

The Royal Dutch Shell said in a statement on Sunday that it was reviewing its interests in the Perm Basin.

This means that Shell is selling some or all of its 260,000 acres in the oil field, Reuters reported.

Shareholders and activists are pushing oil companies to reduce carbon emissions.

See more stories on the Business Insider صفحة page.

Oil company Royal Dutch Shell is considering splitting its assets (in part) in the Fermian Basin, Reuters reported the news on Sunday, Shell and its competitors underline the transition to a carbon neutral economy and the pressure to focus on combating climate change in the coming decades.

Citing sources in Reuters, the Dutch-based company owns about 260,000 acres of land in the South American oil field, the largest in the country, valued at up to $ 10 billion. Shell declined to comment to Reuters.

In the Perm Basin, the shell produces 160 to 170,000 barrels of oil a day, Upstream Director Vail Sawan told reporters on May 25. Sawan said the company cut about 20,000 barrels a day from Perm last year in an effort to save money.

Shareholders and activists have increasingly called on oil companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron to reduce their CO2 emissions in recent years. This year we have become louder and more successful.

Investor efforts to lobby for change This spring I reached a historic moment When Xen’s shareholders chose: Installations Three new directors are sitting on the board of oil companies in an effort to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

RPC Capital Markets analysts Sarah Mahafi and Larry Calvasina reported last week that this year’s record support for environmental and community-related partner projects. A quarter of these plans in U.S. companies received majority support, up from just 5% in 2019.

Earlier this year, Shell outlined a plan that aims to reduce the carbon footprint of energy products by at least 6% by 2023 and 20% by 2030 compared to 2016.

The story continues

But the targets were challenged when a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019. The company called the ruling “disappointing” and said it would focus on its efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. .

Shell, led by CEO Ben von Burden, believes its annual oil production will rise in 2019 and fall to 1% to 2% a year by 2030.

“Bermion is really part of that primary location because we see the walking space there, and we think it’s a high-quality job and our high-quality activity there,” Van Burton said during a call in February. Refers to the company’s oil strategy. “In this way, we continue to invest until it no longer makes sense.”

Read the original article Interested in business