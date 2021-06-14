VK was still doing good business during the first race in Detroit on Saturday. From twelfth on stage he moved up to second, taking him to fourth. It was a promising result when watching the second race on Sunday, but the race was disappointing. VK started the race from B2, but the chosen three-stop strategy ended in traffic after an early first pit stop. It has been a tough game ever since.

This was partly due to contact with Marcus Erickson, the winner of the first race on Saturday. VK was left with a flat tire out of contact and then ran after the truth. “Sometimes you end up ahead, sometimes you don’t. What that means is, unfortunately tactical decisions don’t help us today,” VK said. “I would like to thank Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend – we came in second yesterday and finished an excellent qualifying session on Sunday morning. The strategic selection did not work, we needed additional neutralization, it did not fall.”

VK will not be mourning for long. Next weekend the Indigo Dutch driver’s favorite road will go to the United States: “Here in Detroit I had a fantastic Chevrolet engine, and the speed was good in both races. Of course I would like to finish both races on stage, but the positive thing is, we are strong in the intermediate stages. I look forward to next week riding my favorite track in the United States. “

Van Calmthout is now in fifth place. The championship will be led by Sunday winner Pato O’Ward.