The immersive drama film Apollo 13 is to be seen on Saturday on Belgium One

After the success of Apollo 11 – the flight that made Neil Armstrong the first man to set foot on the moon – the United States quickly wanted more success in space. However, it didn’t always go well, as the story of Apollo 13 shows. This fascinating story was cast in a movie of the same name. We can see it on Belgium One on Saturday and you can Apollo 13 streaming via Amazon Prime and Pathé Thuis.

The story

Apollo 13 tells the true story of the third Apollo mission, en route to the moon. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert found that in 1970, after the moon landing, there was little interest in missions to the moon. This changes, however, when certain things go wrong in the Apollo and a return to Earth becomes unlikely.

Guide.tv review:

Director Ron Howard’s career has had its highs and relatively deep lows, but Apollo 13 is clearly one of the tops. This film was nominated for no less than nine Oscars and even managed to win the Best Sound and Best Editing statues. Howard brings this story to the big screen in a very compelling way, with the creme de la creme in the realm of special effects and a fantastic cast – which oozes the 90s in everything.

cast

In addition to Tom Hanks (Elvis) and Kevin Bacon (the mystical river) are also Bill Paxton (somnambulist), Ed Harris (The lost girl) and Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump) can be seen in Apollo 13† This film is directed by Ron Howard (Solo: A Star Wars Story†

Apollo 13 (1995) is rated 7.7 on IMDb and can be seen on Belgium One on Saturday June 25 at 9:30 p.m. Genre: drama. Duration: 140 minutes.