Many years ago, while working at the World Bank, the Bulgarian was accused of pressuring China to perform better in the rankings for countries with attractive business environments. Georgia has always vehemently opposed those allegations. She would never insist on twisting the facts. According to the council, after considering all the evidence, it can not be determined that Georgia played an “inappropriate role”.

The board of directors announced the decision on Monday (local time) after several hours of meetings over the past few days regarding its future. The board said Georgieva would be committed to “maintaining the highest standards of management and integrity” to global lenders. According to locals, the top woman received the support of France and other European countries, who want to serve her time.

The United States and Japan have called for a full investigation into the allegations against her. The United States finally decided on Monday not to target the dismissal of 68-year-old Georgie, according to Bloomberg News.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are holding important annual meetings in Washington this week. Glasnot, President of the Netherlands Bank (DNP), will represent the Netherlands.