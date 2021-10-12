Red Bull Racing is back on track two days after the Turkish Grand Prix. The Austrians took the opportunity to organize a film day, with which Max Verstappen and the Sergio Perez team could learn some details.

Each team has the opportunity to have a movie day twice a season. In it, teams are allowed to drive around a hundred kilometers, during which it can test things. Because the distance to collect representative data was too short, the Red Bull chose to hold a test day in Turkey for another reason.

read more Verstappen Madness Review: ‘As Max is World Champion Anyway’

Again a shooting day @alex_albon In Istanbul Park pic.twitter.com/n5LcSnui18 – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 12, 2021

Red Bull is concerned about Mercedes’ high speed

This may be related to the speed shown by Mercedes last weekend. Lewis Hamilton and Voltaire Potas were much faster than their rivals in free training and qualifying, raising concerns at the Red Bulls as to whether this would have the consequences of a fight at the World Championships.

One hundred kilometers is not enough to collect data, but in the field of small areas it gives the Red Bull the best opportunity to test the car in normal condition. The goal is to have the Austrians first in their hands and be back in the United States.

read more Verstappen deserves world title: ‘Must have happened much earlier’