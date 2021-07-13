“The French Dispatch” lights up Cannes

Wes Anderson and his representatives climbed the steps of the Palais des Festivals on Monday evening for “The French Dispatch”, presented in official competition.

It is one of the most anticipated feature films of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Monday July 12, 2021, the tenth production of “The French Dispatch” will be produced for the United States Wes anderson Presented in official competition, on the red carpet to make sure to climb the stairs. Arrived by bus with the director and the actors Tilda swintonAnd the Bill MurrayAnd the Benicio bullAnd the Adrien brodyAnd the Owen WilsonStephen Park Lyna khoudriAnd the Mathieu Amalric And the Hippolyte Girardot Applause and cheers from fans and photographers were welcome. Timothée Chalamet, who signed the first Cannes film festival there, arrived a little later with his team dressed in a silver suit.

Shot in Angoulême

Reunited for the photographers, the merry orchestra, accompanied by the composer Alexandre Deblatt, showed their sweet bond. Before that, some stopped in front of reporters and declared themselves French for a few months – Bill Murray and Adrien Brody showed that they were relatively comfortable with this exercise. Shot in Angoulême in 2019 (and originally scheduled for Croisette last year, after Wes Anderson insisted it be premiered in Cannes), The French Dispatch tells stories about the lives of many French people. Reported by an American journalist.

Note that two actresses from the film are missing from this staircase: Léa Seydoux, whose engagement seems to have already been made. Canceled due to recent COVID-19 virus slowdownin Frances McDormand.