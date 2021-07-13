You can now apply through TikTok and large companies are already participating

TikTok is currently testing an application tool in the United States that will allow users to apply to large companies such as NASCAR, Target, and Shopify via a video resume.

Serious content, and especially career-related content, is getting better and better on TikTok. Companies see it as an opportunity to reach a new generation. What types of job postings can be found on TikTok CVs? And what should such a video CV look like?

Career Trend on TikTok

We know TikTok from memes, dances and finally delicious feta pasta. But now more and more serious advice is being given as well. The advice TikTokkers is sharing for your career is definitely on the rise. For example, the use of the hashtag #careeradvice has grown exponentially in the first months of 2021.

TikTok itself is happy with the trend. “We want people to use TikTok not just for fun, but to learn something new or be inspired to do something they’ve never done before,” the social media channel wrote in June 2020. . already, but we want to encourage and accelerate this. . “

Speaking to the Washington Post, Kate Barney, head of human resources for TikTok-Global Business Solutions, said employers were starting to use the platform to find interns or employees. HBO received over three hundred applications for a summer internship last year from people who signed up with the hashtag #HBOMaxsummeritern. This isn’t the only example of companies using TikTok to reach a new generation of employees.

Pilot with new tool

TikTok therefore starts a pilot with a new tool. It allows users with a video resume to apply for jobs at Shopify and Target, for example. It’s a short-term pilot and for now limited to jobs in the US, but if it goes well, there’s a good chance we will be able to apply globally through TikTok in the future.

More than thirty large companies have registered to participate in the pilot. For example, Shopify is looking for a Senior Data Scientist through the social media channel, the Detroit Pistons for a Video Producer and NASCAR for a Digital Marketing Coordinator. Other companies like Target and Chipotle are looking for people to work in their restaurants and warehouses.

Curious about what such a video CV looks like on TikTok? First of all, the platform insists on not including the last name and personal information in the video, which you can put in the form. Additionally, the videos are short but enjoyable at the moment, although TikTok is currently rolling out videos up to three minutes long.