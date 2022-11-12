The footballers beat Costa Rica in Utrecht 4-0
At half-time, Jonker’s team was already leading 4-0. Daniëlle van de Donk, who wore the captain’s armband, opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour with a header from a corner. In the last five minutes of the first half, Orange escaped Costa Rica thanks to goals from Dominique Janssen, Fenna Kalma and Esmee Brugts. In the second half, Jonker made six substitutions and no more goals were scored.
The Netherlands will train against Denmark in Zwolle on Tuesday. The intention is that Lieke Martens will participate again. The Paris Saint-Germain left-winger hasn’t played for Orange since last summer’s disappointing European Championship. Martens was initially out due to the aftermath of an injury and was rested by new national coach Jonker in the previous international match. He called her up for the duels with Costa Rica and Denmark, but Martens was absent from the training ground this week due to physical problems.
From the stands in Utrecht, Martens watched as Jonker let ‘Leeuwinnen’ play again in a 5-3-2 formation. This experiment went so badly last month against Norway (0-2) that the national coach reverted to the famous 4-3-3 after only half an hour of play. Nevertheless, Jonker tried the system again with emerging full-backs and two forwards against Costa Rica.
“I want to know if it’s a serious alternative or just a plan B if we have to force something,” said the national coach. Kerstin Casparij (right) and Brugts (left) had to cover the flanks. In the lead were Kalma and Romée Leuchter, the top scorers of FC Twente and Ajax respectively in the Women’s Eredivisie. Vivianne Miedema, normally the striker for Orange, will rest from Jonker this international period, as will Jill Roord. Keepster Lize Kop had a chance under the bar in place of Daphne van Domselaar.
The first two goals came from corners from Leuchter. Jonker particularly enjoyed the fourth goal. After an action on the right wing from Casparij, Brugts was able to fire the ball. In the second half, the Orange had a few chances, but they stayed at 4-0.
