Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in the US state of Arizona, reports CNN and BNC News Friday evening (local time). That brings Democrats closer to maintaining a majority in the Senate. Currently, Democrats and Republicans have 49 seats in the Senate, with 100 seats up for grabs.

Kelly beat Republican Blake Masters, despite high inflation and Arizona’s dwindling appreciation for President Joe Biden’s policies. Kelly has managed to raise a lot of money and has distanced herself from Biden on issues such as immigration. This allowed him to stay one step ahead of his Republican challenger.

Two years ago, Kelly won her Senate seat with 51 percent of the vote. Kelly is a Navy pilot and former astronaut. He is married to former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011.

Three days after the midterm elections for the Senate and the House of Representatives, the results are still not known. In two states, the battle for a seat in the Senate is not yet settled: in Georgia and in Nevada.

In Georgia, a new round is necessary because none of the candidates obtained more than half of the votes. In Nevada, votes are always counted to determine who will sit there. If both parties reach 50 seats, the Senate will remain in Democratic hands, as Vice President Kamala Harris can make the decision with a tie vote.

To take control of the 435-seat House of Representatives, 218 seats are needed. According CNN The Republicans can currently count on 211 seats, the Democrats are in the standings at 203.

