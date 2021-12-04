The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o’clock: are you giving it …

Blog

In the United States, the recruitment of CEOs and executives is increasingly focused on physical form of these people. In general, we follow behaviors, not headlines. An unfit manager puts the progress of your organization and the motivation of people at risk. When you can tie exemplary behavior, a fit, energetic leader to a title, you kill two birds with one stone. In this partial confinement, the vitality expert Martin Hersman therefore looks at the leaders and asks himself: what good is the example? Martin Hersman | Advisory board

December 2, 2021

It is special to see that attention was paid to this already in ancient Greece. The ancient Greek remedy for depression and anxiety is based on the holistic approach, a way of life known as “bios Pythagorikoss”. This is linked to healthy habits, diet, exercise and especially mental development. Taking care of body and mind are important elements for human well-being, according to Greek culture. And that was over 2,500 years ago. Sometimes it seems like we have learned too little from this. Circles of influence We’re currently back with more stringent measures and I don’t really like to talk about it in my blogs. However, this reality compels me to do so. Right now you can look at the situation we find ourselves in in different ways. You can do this, for example, by drawing circles of influence in your private and professional situation. What you have, the inner circle, or no influence over, is the outer circle.

Most organizations, including the ones I work in, are giving up a lot of money and opportunities because of the current situation. Keeping your people connected is also difficult now that we are working from home again. So we’re looking at the influence we have. Yvon Chouniard, the founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia, wrote a book about it: Let my people go surfing. Or Nike’s motto: “Make sport a daily habit”. And this is especially true for employees. Sleep and exercise first One of the founders of Lifeguard, who I work for, said: “We learned to work in private, but did we also learn to relax and exercise during working time? Personally, I think these are wonderful statements and if the leaders follow suit, the rest will follow. Unfortunately, the answer can often be guessed if it is not rooted in the culture. A lot of people don’t dare and think it’s not accepted and fine. I’m known to be a big fan of exercising with everything it does to you, both physically and mentally. After sleep, this is my second priority of the day.

How well is your organization? The fact that we are now shutting down all sporting activities at 5 p.m., both indoors and outdoors, I think is really crazy, but I have no influence on that. So the outer circle. I believe we should now focus on fitness. And that certainly with the given it became clear this week that 80 percent of IC beds were occupied by people with obesity. A harsh reality, but in my opinion far too little attention is paid to it. Then we have to do it on our own, stay in shape. And we can all do it together, with managers first. One thing is for sure, if you are not in good shape you are more at risk. If our society is not in good shape, we are all in danger. How fit are you and how fit is your organization?

