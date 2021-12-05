Wolff had already resigned himself to pole Verstappen: “He was dominant”

Toto Wolff watched in astonishment as Max Verstappen move towards pole position, but in the end the Dutchman found himself in the wall. It shows how bizarre the sport can be at times, Mercedes team boss tells Air sports.

“Formula 1 is crazy and full of surprises,” he jubilates after qualifying. “Red Bull had a dominant package today, their car was really great. They got the tires to work after just one warm-up lap when we really struggled to find grip.”

“The pole position was practically gone,” Wolff said. “Max was half a second ahead when he passed around the last corner and hit the wall. It puts us in the front row of the grid and of course that is a huge advantage on Sunday.”