Wolff had already resigned himself to pole Verstappen: “He was dominant”

Sun. Dec 5th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o'clock: are you giving it ... The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o’clock: are you giving it … 4 min read

The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o’clock: are you giving it …

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 57
Two-time Olympic champion Humphries cleared to play for the United States Two-time Olympic champion Humphries cleared to play for the United States 2 min read

Two-time Olympic champion Humphries cleared to play for the United States

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 22
Great race sets Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten's record Great race sets Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten’s record 1 min read

Great race sets Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten’s record

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 88
The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o’clock: are you giving it … 4 min read

The entrepreneur | Work on your health before five o’clock: are you giving it …

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 95
Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen finally face each other again: "It's gonna be a game" | sport Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen finally face each other again: “It’s gonna be a game” | sport 2 min read

Van Barneveld and Van Gerwen finally face each other again: “It’s gonna be a game” | sport

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 77
Wanted opponents! Need more teams in G football league Wanted opponents! Need more teams in G football league 2 min read

Wanted opponents! Need more teams in G football league

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 85

You may have missed

Disney + VIP access turns out to be a huge success with an incredibly high turnover Disney + VIP access turns out to be a huge success with an incredibly high turnover 1 min read

Disney + VIP access turns out to be a huge success with an incredibly high turnover

Maggie Benson 52 mins ago 26
Makkelie endorses PSV goal after reviewing footage: "Not immediately punishable" Makkelie endorses PSV goal after reviewing footage: “Not immediately punishable” 2 min read

Makkelie endorses PSV goal after reviewing footage: “Not immediately punishable”

Phil Schwartz 58 mins ago 24
Wolff had already resigned himself to pole Verstappen: "He was dominant" Wolff had already resigned himself to pole Verstappen: “He was dominant” 2 min read

Wolff had already resigned himself to pole Verstappen: “He was dominant”

Queenie Bell 59 mins ago 31
CNN host Chris Cuomo fired | NO CNN host Chris Cuomo fired | NO 1 min read

CNN host Chris Cuomo fired | NO

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 25