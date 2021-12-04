Two-time Olympic champion Humphries cleared to play for the United States

Humphries won gold in two-man bobsleigh at the 2010 and 2014 Games. In Pyeongchang 2018, she won bronze. Humphries, who also won four world titles in two-man bobsled, carried the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Games in Sochi. At the start of this year, she became the first world champion in monobob, the part that is part of the Olympic program for the first time in Beijing.