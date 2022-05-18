In the first quarter of 2022, compared to the last quarter of 2021, GDP grew by 0.3 percent. In the EU, it rose 0.4 percent. The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat, made the announcement in Luxembourg on Tuesday. The number of employees has also increased slightly.

Initial estimates put the GDP at just 0.2 percent. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, seasonal adjusted GDP in the euro area increased by 5.1 percent. Economists there expected 5 percent growth. In the EU, GDP growth was 5.2 percent year-on-year.

In the United States, GDP fell 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the last quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, GDP grew by 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

Compared to the previous quarter, the number of employers increased by 0.5 percent in the European region and 0.4 percent in the European Union. On an annual basis, the number of people working in the euro area increased by 2.6 percent. In the EU, the increase was 2.5 percent.

The eurozone includes nineteen countries: Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland. The EU is joined by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden.