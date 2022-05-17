G7 countries demand Russia to ban Ukrainian grain exports

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries are urging Russia to lift the embargo on Ukrainian grain exports to avert a major humanitarian crisis. The Russian invasion has pushed up food, fuel and energy prices, leaving 43 million people at risk of starvation, their final statement said after several days of talks in Wangles, northern Germany.

Ukraine is one of the largest grain suppliers in the world. According to German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbach, 25 million tons of grain are currently blocked in Ukrainian ports, especially in Odessa. Grains are urgently needed in African and Middle Eastern countries.

Ministers promised new sanctions to Moscow and warned China not to undermine Western sanctions. Ministers said Belarus should stop aiding the Russian occupation against Ukraine. Influential countries have vowed never to recognize Russia’s attempts to change Ukraine’s borders, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014. The government in Kiev can count on military support “as needed”. Countries have also promised to accelerate Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels.

The G7 covers Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also making progress.