Route: Never emotionally block things by deleting text messages

The downside is that his old device could not handle thousands of stored messages. “After a while it slows down.” That is why Route sent messages that he considered important to an official in his ministry. The ministry kept the news. He removed the rest without consulting others.

Government Information Act

None of the officers were involved. “Working as a mentor is not like that,” Rutte says. The Prime Minister acknowledges that mistakes can be made in doing so. But he says he did not deliberately delete messages he did not want to appear in the request for information under the Open Government Act (WOB).

Rutte is now a smartphone. During a recent visit to the United States, it was revealed that his old Nokia was not working on the networks there. This eliminates the need to constantly clean up your chat history. “Now it’s not necessary, because that thing will be messages on that smartphone without being slow.”

No problem

Rutte says he has no problem with all the text messages he deleted being retrieved through the provider. This does not mean that he will make them public later, he insists.

