The disc golf federation organizes a tournament in Putte: “The pop-up area of ​​​​Tinstraat will be a guardian” (Putte)

Mayor Peter Gysbrechts and Alderman of Sport Jeroen De Cuyper at one of the metal ‘holes’ of the disc golf course. † © rr

The Belgian National Disc Golf Tour will visit Heerkenshoeve Park and Recreation Area in Putte on Sunday 12 June. The municipality opened an ephemeral disc golf course there last year. “The federation was so impressed that they are organizing an official tournament there,” said alderman for sports Jeroen De Cuyper (N-VA). “The site itself will be a guardian.”

Disc golf is a variation of golf where you trade clubs and balls for a Frisbee. You are aiming for wire baskets. “It’s a very popular nature sport in America, Japan and New Zealand. It blows as far as our regions via Northern Europe,” explains Jeroen De Cuyper. “We are also always on the lookout for trends and innovation in the sports offer in Putte. That’s why we jumped on the bandwagon.

In the second half of last year, a temporary eight-hole course was installed in the park and recreation area of ​​Heerkenshoeve in the Tinstraat. This will be perfected in the coming months with respect for nature and will therefore become permanent. “The round of the Belgian National Discgolf Tour should become the climax of a festive opening weekend of the definitive circuit,” says De Cuyper.

Free app

You can find the Putte-Heerkenshoeve route on the free UDisc app. After creating a login, you will find a circuit map and a scorecard. “It is an honor that the disc golf federation has included our municipality in the Belgian National Tour”, summarizes the mayor Peter Gysbrechts (list mayor). “Maybe it’s time to try a game with the college of aldermen.” (kvro)