NBC Sports expands its cycling portfolio with women’s rights in the Tour de France

NBC Sports presents exclusive coverage of the Tour de France after signing a two-year media rights agreement to expand its existing relationship with Amaury Sport Organization (ASO).

Comcast’s network will broadcast the events of its elite cycling event, which runs July 24-31, through its CNBC television channel and Peacock’s live streaming service.

Officially known as the Tour de France Women with Zwift, this year’s eight-day race will be the richest in women’s cycling. It was revived as a multi-day event previously held between 1984 and 1989.

NBC already owns the rights to broadcast in the United States other professional cycling events organized by ASO, including the men’s Tour de France, La Vuelta a España and Paris-Roubaix.

“I am delighted to have NBC Sports join Tour de France broadcasters Avic Zift,” said race director Marion Ross. in the current situation†

“During the first two editions of the event, NBC Sports will bring women’s racing the knowledge they showcase every year in their coverage of the Tour de France, and bring the excitement of racing to audiences in the United States. .”

Other international broadcasters have signed up to show this year’s race, including Australian network SBS and parent company Discovery Sports, parent company Eurosport, whose coverage will cover select European markets including Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain. .