Djokovic in Indian Wells schedule, but US access remains uncertain
The Indian Wells Tennis Tournament has included Novak Djokovic in the tournament schedule. However, it’s still unclear whether the Serbian world-ranked No. 2 will be allowed to travel to the United States.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has so far refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and previously said he was ready to miss tournaments because of it. Djokovic had to leave the country in January after a trial in Australia and was unable to play at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
“Djokovic is on the entry list for the tournament and is therefore included in the schedule. We are currently consulting with his team,” Indian Wells organizers reported on Twitter. “However, it has not yet been decided whether he will participate in the tournament as he has not yet obtained clearance from the CDC health agency to enter the country.” The Serb has won the masters tournament in California five times.
Rules on the March 3 CDC website state that non-US nonimmigrant travelers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to travel by air to the United States.
