The Bussumse Heidelaan district does not feel heard about the construction plan: “The Sicilian way of governing”

The fact that the municipality of Gooise Meren always favors the interests of the client over those of the neighborhood drives the residents of Heidelaan 35 crazy. Despite numerous attempts to get involved in the plans for this building, the residents continue to to be frustrated at the town hall. The representative of the district, Rob Mulders, speaks of a “Sicilian way of governing”. Gooise Meren himself does not recognize himself at all in the accusation of “being stupid”.

NH News / Ingmar Meijer

Jehovah’s former house on Heidelaan, a narrow street in Het Spiegel, is to be turned into an apartment complex. The plan now is to build six mid-priced homes for young couples or working singles. Initially, the idea was even to create twelve apartments. This number is now gone. Zero on the invoice In itself, the inhabitants are not at all against the arrival of housing for small households, but the project, including a parking lot in the back for five cars, is too massive and therefore does not fit into the neighborhood. As for them, there is room for two up to a maximum of four accommodations. The neighborhood has been trying to get in touch with the municipality for at least two years, but according to Mulders, who is authorized to act as their spokesperson on behalf of more than sixty families in the neighborhood, he still gets zero on the request. Response to phone calls and emails is non-standard. Even his Wob requests for more information, the municipality did not comply and the opinion of the grievance board, the district objected and requested a hearing, which he did not (yet ) received despite repeated requests. Drop yourself Nowadays, he chooses to deliver letters or complaints to the town hall himself. This gives him the certainty that the concerns and objections of the inhabitants of Heidelaan, Ruthardlaan and Plaggenweg, among others, actually lead to the right destination. Confidence in municipal action is obviously so weak that he deems it necessary to do so.

“We look like we have a district alderman, but he never showed up. That’s why I call him the avoidance alderman” Neighborhood Spokesman Rob Mulders

“They never contacted us. It’s crying. We seem to have a district alderman, but he never showed up here. That’s why I call him the avoidance alderman,” Mulders seems discouraged, as he sits in his garden leaves through his thick binder full of papers on the Heidelaan 35. “Every once in a while I get so sick of you banging against the walls all the time. “ proverbial frown In addition to the feeling of being kept silent, the developing part always seems to get what it wants. The most recent example is the granting of the environmental permit for exit. This happened on Monday, July 25. Mulders’ eyebrows are proverbially furrowed. According to the Bussumer, there’s a little wrong with this app. He himself describes it as “a festival of errors”. According to him, a previous entry permit was not issued. Mulders reports that there is no legal difference between an entry and an exit. Also, two things in the app would be misleading: not a word is said about the 24 wheelie bins (six times four) and the dimensions aren’t correct. side path Cars must enter the driveway from the narrow Heidelaan, where parking is permitted on both sides, to get to the parking lot behind the building. Making this round requires several stitches. Residents themselves have experienced this when taking the test. Mulders says the side path width specified in the permit is incorrect. Indeed, the distance between the buildings is 2.5 meters and not 3.25 meters. According to him, this is calculated at the back of the building. The text continues below the photo.

The side path where cars will soon have to enter and exit. – NH News / Ingmar Meijer

And that’s only for the most recent permit. Mulders argues that nothing about the plan is good. There will be six apartments and five parking spaces on site. This does not meet the municipal parking standard at all, he says. These parking spaces will also be located behind the complex, which borders the gardens of the residents of Ruthardlaan. They can then be in the exhaust, as Mulders says. End of privacy Compared to other buildings in the region, Heidelaan 35 already dominates the others. The two-storey building will soon also have a roof terrace. Residents fear that their privacy is over. The new residents will then have a breathtaking view of the gardens and the houses of their neighbours. And where should these 24 GAD containers of their new neighbors be located? There is no space in the back, because that is where the residents’ cars have to be and they cannot, because the space is far too tight for that. Road safety for cyclists is also a concern. Many Vitus College students use the Heidelaan as a route to school. From the point of view of the neighborhood, it calls for accidents when the cars come out of the narrow side path towards the fully parked Heidelaan. Desert Callers Their arguments and demands to be heard seem to be falling on deaf ears. Only small consolation, the residents of the Heidelaan are not the only ones who want to cry in the desert of the municipality of Gooi. Around other construction sites, others encounter the same municipal attitude. They also experience a lack of involvement (participation). Think for example of the Gooise Warande in Bussum or the Jan ter Gouwweg in Naarden. Last year, eight interest groups created the Gooise Meren Participation Platform (GMPP). The Heidelaanbuurt has also joined this initiative. In the meantime, Mulders is returning to his paddock now that he can object to the permit issued in the middle of summer vacation. It is also time to consult a lawyer. A court date seems inevitable that way.

Municipality: “The construction plan complies with zoning regulations” Gooise Meren does not recognize himself in the image that the municipality does not communicate with the objectors. According to the municipality, the plans for Heidelaan 35 have been changed several times. The basic principle has always been that tall buildings are not allowed. Questions from local residents were answered by the case manager during the processing of the environmental permit application. Written reservations are included in the treatment, depending on the municipality. In this case, there is little room to deviate from the application, because according to the municipality, everything is in accordance with the rules of the zoning plan. This is a statement well known to the municipality. This reason has also always been invoked in the case of the residential tower on the Driftweg in Naarden. But because everything here also complies with current policy, the environmental permit for the exit has now been granted again, for example. “If a building plan falls within the use and building rules of the zoning plan, there is no room to consider other interests, such as fear of loss of privacy. The legislator did not foresee this”, explains NH Nieuws. The municipality says parking against the Ruthardlaan Gardens is ‘not prohibited’. With the increase in the number of dwellings, it is expected that there will be more movement than before, but this has not been taken into account because the construction plan is in accordance with the zoning plan. “A road safety test has been carried out in relation to the completion of the exit. The conclusion is that this does not pose a risk to road safety. This has been included in the decision on the exit request,” says Gooise meren. . . When asked if the alderman is always ready to talk to local residents, the answer is that the driver is very aware of the concerns of the neighborhood, just as he is aware of the enormous need for foster homes. A conversation is useless if the plans meet all the criteria. Or as the municipality itself puts it: “As long as a building plan respects the rules of the zoning plan, then a conversation to hear what the neighborhood finds acceptable has no added value. There is no space to limit building options.”