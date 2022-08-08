KIJK is looking for a Junior Online Editor!

Will you join our editorial team? WATCH Magazine looking for a junior online writer (36 hours per week).

KIJK is the magazine for groundbreaking science and innovative technology. Our magazine is for anyone interested in science, nature and technology. We not only focus on the monthly magazine, but of course also on online media. Are you a specialist in this field, do you have good writing skills and do you have an affinity with science and technology? Then we are looking for you!

What are you going to do?

As an online editor, you are responsible for the content and online activities of the website, newsletters and social networks.

What does this look like in practice?

You provide our website with articles on science or technology on a daily basis

You follow our social networks and interact with our readers

You ensure that the SEO of online articles is in order

You keep our readers informed each week of the latest scientific and technical news via our newsletter

You take care of the productions for our monthly magazine

You brainstorm interesting articles for our magazine during editorial meetings

Who are we looking for?

You have completed an HBO or WO training

You know how to work independently and adopt a proactive attitude

You have a broad interest in and you closely follow current events in the field of science and technology

You have good writing skills and know how to make a difficult subject understandable to the general public

You have an excellent command of the Dutch language, both spoken and written

You are good with deadlines

You have an affinity with social media

What do we offer you?

We offer an annual contract for a permanent contract

A good salary (in accordance with the collective labor agreement of the publishing company), commensurate with age, education and experience, as well as attractive benefits such as working from home and an allowance of communication and development opportunities internally and externally

Hybrid work, it is possible to work from home half of your days. Consulting days.

Budget of personal choice that you can use as you wish; as additional days off, for training and development or for the cycling plan

About New Skool Media

New Skool Media is one of the largest media publishers in the Netherlands that connects people with common interests, passions and hobbies with the best stories and experiences. The portfolio consists of over twenty well-known magazine brands, including Formula 1, Delicious, EW, Vorsten, Columbus Travel and Fiets.

Apply?

Are you interested and do you have the above qualities? Send your CV with motivation to [email protected] To the attention of Chantal Walravens, HRD.

We consciously choose to do the recruiting ourselves. There will be no response to the acquisition following this announcement.