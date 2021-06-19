The bronze door on the Wilhelminapier is full of symbolism: “The work of art reminds us that migration is of all time”

Three million emigrants left Rotterdam for more than a hundred years on the other side of the world. They have been to America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand in search of a new future.

In Rotterdam-Katendrecht, work is underway for an emigrant museum in the Fenixloods. The museum will not open until 2024, but one of the first objects can already be admired, at the head of the Wilhelminapier: a gigantic bronze door: the entrance to this new world.

New life

“Visitors to the city can literally walk through it,” says Anne Kremers, director of the museum. The gate refers to the Meuse, the sea and finally the crossing of the Atlantic. It offers a perspective on a new life. “

Symbolism

But that’s not all. The symbolism continues. “If you look the other way, the door seems closed,” says Kremers. “It gives us pause and reminds us that migration is always a thing of the past, but it’s not for everyone to start a new life elsewhere. Sometimes it remains closed when crossing national borders. ”

The gate was created by a British artist Gavin Turk. The Golden Age as the work of art is called, forms a special duet with “Lost Luggage”, another work of art at the head of the Wilhelminapier. “They mark this place and the history of this place,” says Kremers.

Mayor Aboutaleb will officially unveil the work on Sunday, June 20, on World Refugee Day.