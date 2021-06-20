China recently announced that it fears espionage by Tesla car camera systems. The American automaker now manufactures – once again – clearly that the fear is unfounded.

Tesla writes on Chinese media Weibo that extended camera systems, which act as a dash cam and an interior camera, will not work outside of the United States. “Even in America, car owners can decide for themselves whether or not to use the system. Every Tesla is equipped with a security system of the highest level to ensure user privacy, “he writes.

Tesla ban

An important announcement, as Tesla is currently suspected of working as a spy agent against the Chinese government. This news came out at the end of March. Several sources told Reuters news agency at the time that the Chinese military was barring Tesla from accessing military facilities and complexes.

The Chinese government and defense are said to be concerned about Tesla car security cameras, which are said to record sensitive information. Other media wrote that the measures would go even further. For example, the Wall Street Journal wrote that military personnel and employees of several state-owned companies are no longer allowed to own a Tesla. Homeowners should no longer even be allowed to approach the houses where these people live.

motivation

Elon Musk immediately responded to the case, saying there was “a strong incentive” not to use the cars as a means of espionage. “If we were to use cars to spy in China or elsewhere, we would be shut down immediately,” Musk said.

China’s reduction of Tesla’s power in the country is in line with rising tensions with the United States. This is probably how China is gaining control of foreign companies, including Tesla. The US electric vehicle giant is also facing increasing competition from Chinese automakers, such as Nio and Geely. “China has an array of tools to heavily tax foreign companies. Pressure can come from any direction, for any reason, ”said Michael dunne, CEO of consulting firm ZoZo Go, recently told Reuters.