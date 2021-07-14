Although the Formula 1 World Championship is played between the Dutchman Max Verstappen and the Briton Lewis Hamilton, it is not the Dutch or the British who dominate the virtual tours. of The Pentagon Automotive Research team Athletes from both countries will not be in the top ten when it comes to performance in online racing games.

With the introduction of EA’s new Formula 1 game, the search for the best digital racers has begun. Online, players around the world can challenge each other to see who is the best virtual pilot. However, the Pentagon Automotive Group went further. Researchers collected data from more than 800 racing games to determine which country has the best drivers online.

Among hundreds of games, The Strong pointsFast folding times and time needed to complete the game. An application has been introduced for data collection speedrun.com, the site where players are international Performance Which Strong points can stand still. The researchers then awarded the highest points per game, ten for first place, five for second place and three for third place. The number of points divided by the number of inhabitants of each country. This shows that the Finns are generally the best virtual runners.

Finland is the best online representative of the race, followed by Estonia and New Zealand. It is not entirely surprising that the Finns are at the top of the table. The small country has a great culture of the game. Great Britain would have taken 15th place, while the Netherlands failed to make it into the top 10. In 12th place we are faster than the Bulgarians. and slightly slower than Uruguayans. No Asian country is in the top fifteen.

The Pentagon Automotive Group also studied the performance of countries through sport. In the case of the F1 game, only Japanese players win the trophy. Analysis of the high scores and quick laps since the game’s introduction in 2009 shows that the Japanese have won online singles competitions. The Dutch players did not do badly in fifth place.

Fortunately, there is a game the Dutch are good at. Internationally there is no better country Mario kart The Japanese game Nintendo in the United States is particularly popular in Europe, with Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Finland behind the Netherlands in the top five. The best American pilots know Excellent tourism. Undeniable heroes Grand Theft Auto Estonian players.