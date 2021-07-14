Wed. Jul 14th, 2021

Related Stories

The gorgeous sports film Million Dollar Arm will air on SBS9 on Tuesday, July 13 The gorgeous sports film Million Dollar Arm will air on SBS9 on Tuesday, July 13 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 95
The gym as a place of learning for sports science students: "Staying still for months is useless" The gym as a place of learning for sports science students: “Staying still for months is useless” 2 min read

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 116
Han Urban (1927-2021): baseball pioneer Han Urban (1927-2021): baseball pioneer 3 min read

Queenie Bell 4 days ago 108
Geacht kabinet: 'Pak discriminatie aan bij sportverenigingen' (foto: Omroep Zeeland) Dear Cabinet: ‘Fight against discrimination in sports associations’ 2 min read

Queenie Bell 5 days ago 103
World Cup qualifying draw: Orange Lionesses must play against these countries World Cup qualifying draw: Orange Lionesses must play against these countries 2 min read

Queenie Bell 5 days ago 128
Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden Hoogeveen’s top scorer Vivianne Miedema doesn’t take the Orange Lionesses’ mediocre training campaign seriously. “You have to be top when you arrive in Tokyo” 4 min read

Queenie Bell 6 days ago 187

You may have missed

Netflix will soon lose an extremely popular series in the United States: here too? Netflix will soon lose an extremely popular series in the United States: here too? 1 min read

Maggie Benson 21 mins ago 15
The lithium-ion battery should work much better The lithium-ion battery should work much better 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 22 mins ago 13
The best virtual readers in the world are neither Dutch nor British The best virtual readers in the world are neither Dutch nor British 2 min read

Queenie Bell 23 mins ago 15
Companies call home work a guard • Red Cross gives advice to young people afraid of needles Companies call home work a guard • Red Cross gives advice to young people afraid of needles 1 min read

Harold Manning 25 mins ago 15