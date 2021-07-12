The gorgeous sports film Million Dollar Arm will air on SBS9 on Tuesday, July 13

Although baseball is also popular in our country, it cannot be compared to the size of the sport in the United States. So many films have been made about it. Million dollar arm is one of them; this movie can be seen on SBS9 Tuesday and you can Million dollar arm streaming through Google Play and iTunes, among others.

The story

Million dollar arm talks about JB Bernstein. He and his business partner Ash will have to shut down their business if they don’t come up with a brilliant idea soon. One evening, while Bernstein was watching a cricket match in India on television, he suddenly had an idea. He has the idea of ​​going to India to find a solid baseball pitcher.

Like no other American can bring an inspiring sports story to life on the big screen. It’s with Million dollar arm no different. Although this is a true story, it still feels like a dime script – as we’ve seen them a few times before. Still, this film offers two hours of viewing pleasure, and that’s in part thanks to the talents of director Craig Gillespie. Three years later, he leaves with the best me Tonya once again see that they have a good understanding of sports biography.

Throw away

In addition to Jon Hamm (Baby Driver) and Aasif Mandvi (Margin call) are also Bill Paxton (Somnambulist), Surah Sharma (Pi’s life), Bell Lake (Firing caller) and Alan Arkin (Argo) can be seen in Million dollar arm. This movie is directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruel).

Million dollar arm (2014) is rated 7.0 on IMDb and can be viewed on SBS9 on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 p.m. Genre: biography, drama, sport. Duration: 124 minutes.