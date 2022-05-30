Tesla is developing a battery that can last 100 years

Tesla has developed a battery that has a “very long life”. The nickel-based battery could last 100 years without losing the benefits of today’s lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The battery in question should be placed in a location where a constant ambient temperature of 25 degrees can be maintained. Such conditions are somewhat difficult to imitate in practice. However, a benchmark comparison with other technologies is possible. This shows that the battery cells described in the article still last much longer than current conventional lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. The advantages of energy density and charging speed are preserved. Also, the service life would be longer when the environmental conditions change greatly, such as higher temperatures of 40, 50 or 70 degrees.

The improved values ​​are the product of using LiFSi lithium salts. The benefits also apply to other nickel-based processes, where even little or no cobalt needs to be used. The latter is important because cobalt mining leads to air, water and soil pollution.

In 2016, Tesla founded its “advanced battery research” in Canada, through a collaboration with Jeff Dahn’s battery lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada. Tesla recently extended the contract with the group until 2026. The group has a research paper published explaining the story above.

