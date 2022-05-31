Nvidia will launch GeForce RTX 4090 first, RTX 4080 and 4070 will follow later

Nvidia appears to be the first to release the top model of its next-gen RTX 40. According to leak @kopite7kimi the RTX 4090 will be the first Lovelace GPU to be released. The green camp is expected to make an announcement in mid-July.

Rumor has it that the RTX 4070, 4080, and 4090 will all have a different GPU on board. The RTX 4090 will feature the large AD102 chip and will receive 16,128 cuda cores. Still, that wouldn’t be the fully-enabled AD102 GPU yet; 3DCenter speculates that Nvidia wants to wait and see how competitor AMD does with its Navi 30 line before going all out.

The RTX 4080 would receive the AD103 chip, and the 4070 will be based on the AD104. It is not yet known how many cuda cores these models will receive. Very little information is known about the AD103 anyway, making VideoCardz assume that Nvidia will downsize the AD102 GPU further if needed to make RTX 4080s.

A presentation of the Lovelace generation is expected in mid-July. If Nvidia then launches, as with the RTX 30 series, the first card after two weeks, we can expect the arrival of the RTX 4090 in early August.

Sources:

@kopite7kimi† video cardz