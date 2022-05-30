Streacom’s DA6 housing consists largely of stainless steel tubing

Case maker Streacom has two new small form factor cases announcement: the DA6 and DA6 XL. These are ‘open frame’ cases, without side panels.

The cabinets are largely made of a single continuous tube of 19mm thick stainless steel. A mini-itx motherboard can be mounted on two smaller tubes in the middle of the case. With universal brackets, everything can be screwed onto the outer tube: from 140mm fans to radiators for water cooling, and 2.5″/3.5″ drives to the power supply.

It is possible to install an ATX power supply without losing space for a video card. Video cards can be installed vertically with the PCI bracket. For larger GPUs, it is better to opt for the DA6 XL, which is slightly taller (cards up to 358 mm in length).

There are cutouts for I/O modules at the top and bottom of the case. Only a module with a power button and a USB-C connection comes standard, but Streacom hopes to release more types of modules.

The DA6 and DA6 XL should be available at the end of July in chrome and black colors. The DA6 will cost 139 euros, and the DA6 XL 149 euros.

