Tech Tip: Using a VPN on a Smartphone or TV

Do you want to watch a series only on American Netflix? With a VPN, you can bypass geoblocks and access movies and series from abroad. We show you how to use a VPN on smartphone and smart TV.

With a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you secure your Internet connection, so that no one can just watch what you are doing online. This is not the only advantage. For example, you can also use a VPN to bypass geoblocks. Would you like to attend a foreign sports match? Or a series only available on Netflix in the United States? Then you need a VPN. Installing a VPN on a PC is easy, but you might prefer watching movies on your smartphone or TV. We explain how to do it.

This is how you use a VPN on a smartphone or TV

Choose the right VPN

The choice is huge when it comes to VPNs. If you plan to stream content from other regions, it is important to choose the right one. When choosing, pay special attention to the options for smartphones. You can find this information on the VPN service’s website. The best-known services, such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, and Private Internet Access, have apps for Android, iOS, and sometimes even Android TV.

ExpressVPN

Download the app

Usually, setting up a VPN on a smartphone is very simple. You just need to download the application from the network of your choice. Find the VPN in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and install the app. Then follow the steps in the picture. You can check if the VPN is active on your smartphone. iOS users go to ‘Settings’, ‘General’ then ‘VPN’. The active VPN should be listed there. It works almost the same on Android. You go to ‘Settings’, ‘Connections’, ‘More connection settings’ then ‘VPN’. You now have immediate access to foreign media on your smartphone.

If you want, you can always leave the VPN on

cast to chromecast

Do you have a Chomecast or smart TV that supports streaming? Then you are already done. Activate your VPN on your smartphone. Choose a movie or series on your favorite streaming service and look for the Cast icon. This is usually displayed at the top right of the screen. Click on it and select your Chromecast or TV from the list to play content on it. If the VPN is active on your smartphone, you can easily stream movies and series that are not available in your region.

Download the Android TV app

The biggest VPN services often have an app not only for smartphones, but also for Android TV. This makes it even easier to set up. Then all you have to do is search your Android TV for your VPN app on the Google Play Store. Then just log in, follow the on-screen steps, and choose a location. If you activate the VPN and access your favorite streaming service, you will see the offer for the region you have chosen.