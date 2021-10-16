Team USA strikes and wins Ryder Cup | sport

Team Europe won the last edition of the Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018. Last year the prestigious battle was called off due to the crown. Europe has won four of the last five editions. The US team last triumphed in 2016.

Team USA were already leading 6-2 at Kohler after day one. The European side also disappointed on Saturday, allowing the home side to start the final day with a large 11-5 lead. The American team only needed 3.5 points for the final victory. The European team, on the other hand, had to deliver a historic performance on Sunday to keep the Ryder Cup. However, this did not happen at the Whistling Straits Golf Course, located on Lake Michigan.

American Xander Sc Chaudele lost in the opener against Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (3 & 2) on Sunday, but Patrick Cantlay (4 & 2 against Shane Lowry) and Scottie Scheffler (4 & 3 against Jon Rahm) quickly wiped out European hopes for ‘a blow. . Bryson DeChambeau then beat Sergio Garcia (3 & 2) after which Collin Morikawa got the required half point against Viktor Hovland.

Half of the American golf team was made up of beginners. However, Stricker’s team were a big favorite despite the relative lack of experience. Eight out of twelve golfers are in the top 10 of the world rankings.

Europe’s captain Padraig Harrington had to rely more on experienced team players. He chose, among others, the Spaniard Garcia, who played his tenth Ryder Cup. In addition, Team Europe could count on the Spaniard Rahm, currently at the top of the world rankings, and recognized golfers such as McIlroy, Englishman Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. However, at Kohler, they have collectively fallen short of expectations.